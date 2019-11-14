|
|
GULLICKSON REV. RANDAL K.
The Reverend Randal K. Gullickson died at home on Sunday, November 10, 2019, surrounded by his family and friends and embraced in their love. Visitation will be Friday, November 15, 2019 from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at the BOYLAN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER, INC., 856 Evans City Road, Renfrew, PA 16053. Funeral services will take place Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 10 a.m. at First English Lutheran Church, 241 North Main Street, Butler, PA 16001. Following the funeral services Saturday, a memorial luncheon will be held at Camp Lutherlyn, 500 Lutherlyn Lane, Butler, PA 16001. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.boylanfuneralservices.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 14, 2019