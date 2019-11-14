Home

POWERED BY

Services
Boylan Funeral Home
856 Evans City Road
Renfrew, PA 16053
(724) 486-3500
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Boylan Funeral Home
856 Evans City Road
Renfrew, PA 16053
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Boylan Funeral Home
856 Evans City Road
Renfrew, PA 16053
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
First English Lutheran Church
241 N. Main St
Butler, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for RANDAL GULLICKSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

REV. RANDAL K. GULLICKSON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
REV. RANDAL K. GULLICKSON Obituary
GULLICKSON REV. RANDAL K.

The Reverend Randal K. Gullickson died at home on Sunday, November 10, 2019, surrounded by his family and friends and embraced in their love. Visitation will be Friday, November 15, 2019 from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at the BOYLAN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER, INC., 856 Evans City Road, Renfrew, PA 16053. Funeral services will take place Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 10 a.m. at First English Lutheran Church, 241 North Main Street, Butler, PA 16001. Following the funeral services Saturday, a memorial luncheon will be held at Camp Lutherlyn, 500 Lutherlyn Lane, Butler, PA 16001. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.boylanfuneralservices.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of RANDAL's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -