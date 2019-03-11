Home

RANDALL J. "RANDY" KILLEEN

RANDALL J. "RANDY" KILLEEN Obituary
KILLEEN RANDALL J. "RANDY"

Age 57, of Wexford, passed away on Thursday, March 7, 2019 in Charleston, SC after his courageous battle with cancer. Beloved husband of 33 years to Susan (Harrington); devoted father of daughter Kristen (Bieri and husband, Alex); and sons, Brian and Kevin; grandfather of Allison; son of Joan Hoelzle Killeen and the late Lawrence Killeen; brother of Cindy (Waeltermann and husband, Dieter); and uncle to their sons, Christopher and Alex; son-in-law of John Harrington and the late Barbara Harrington; brother-in-law of Sally and David (wife, Kristin); and uncle to their son, Connor. Randy was an amazing husband, father, friend, and most always, the life of the party. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends, golfing, fishing, and attending Pittsburgh sports events, especially the Steelers. Randy graduated from Duquesne University in 1984. He held various positions within the finance departments of Alcoa and EDMC in Pittsburgh, and most recently, he was employed by MSA Corporation as their Chief Accounting Officer. He was an active member of St. Kilian Church, the Sewickley Heights Golf Club, and also was a former board member of the Alcoa Credit Union. Randy will be dearly missed by his many relatives, friends, and colleagues. Friends will be received at the MCDONALD-AEBERLI FUNERAL HOME, INC., 238 Crowe Ave., Mars, PA on Thursday, March 14, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Kilian Church, 7076 Franklin Rd., Cranberry Twp., PA 16066 on Friday, March, 15, 2019 at  10:00 a.m., with Fr. Charles Bober, pastor, officiating. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to ALK Positive at https://www.alkpositive.org/, a cancer organization committed to advancing research and providing hope for lung cancer patients and their families. Directions and condolences are available at www.mcdonald-aeberli.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 11, 2019
