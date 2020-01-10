|
|
PARENTE RANDALL J.
Age 67, of Monroeville, passed away, surrounded by his loving family, on Thursday, January 9, 2020. Loving father of Josh Parente and Sara (Tom) Stead; caring grandfather of Julia, Connor and Liam; beloved brother of Jeri Lynn Parente and Lisa McClintock. Randall is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Nancy Parente; and sister, Renee Cappetta. Randall was a proud Army Veteran. Family and friends will be received Sunday from 12-4 p.m. at the JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC. (MONROEVILLE/PLUM CHAPEL), 445 Beatty Road, Monroeville (412-856-4747). Interment will be private. www.jobefuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 10, 2020