PETERSON RANDALL "RANDY"

Easter Sunday is typically a day when children color eggs and bright pastel hues are seen everywhere, as baskets of candy and flowers are given as gifts, and youngsters don their newest outfits for Sunday church services. This past Resurrection Day, we saw Heaven getting a little more colorful as well, as Randall Jon Peterson, age 52, of Coraopolis, PA, unexpectedly passed away. Known as "Randy", he was born in Jamestown, New York on August 24, 1966 and on April 21, 2019, he transitioned into a new venue where Randy will, no doubt, have the same role as he did in life, albeit with just a slightly different audience, that being one of entertaining the angels around him. The man who would make everyone's lives around him more colorful and joyous with a quick wit, humor and a burning desire to perform and entertain in front of any sized gathering, grew up in Panama, New York. He attended Panama Central School and Panama Baptist Church, where his surviving parents, David and Irene Peterson, of Panama NY and Arcadia, FL, are devoted members, and took much delight in watching their young son steal the show in countless church plays, Sunday School activities, and high school musicals. Randy is also survived by three children; a daughter Alexis Peterson and two sons, Connor Peterson and Tyler Peterson, who lived with Randy in Coraopolis, PA, and also with their mother, Amanda Faulk, in McKees Rocks, PA. In addition, Randy's supporting "cast members" include three surviving brothers and their wives and children: Mark and Cynthia Peterson along with their children, Lars Peterson and Celeste Peterson in Daugherty Township, PA, Daniel and Dena Peterson and their two boys, Bryce Peterson and Christian Peterson in McGaheysville, VA, and Joel and Sara Peterson and their two sons, Seth Peterson and Joshua Peterson in Danville, PA. Randall earned a business degree from Geneva College and also found time to let the spotlight shine on him while matriculating at the Beaver Falls, PA campus as a performer in Bagpiper Theatre productions and as a saxophone player and drum major for the Geneva College marching band. Randy then leveraged the skills he learned in the classroom and the experience of performing in front of others into a successful career in banking, where he served for many years and had just been promoted to Vice President of Group Banking at Dollar Bank in Pittsburgh, PA. Randy enjoyed working out at the gym and participated in many local running races, including 5k courses associated with The Pittsburgh Marathon and The Great Race. Randy cherished time spent with his extended family for a week every summer on vacation in Duck, NC. He was very active in his children's activities, volunteering for school fund raisers and serving as a Tee Ball coach. He loved working in downtown Pittsburgh and being close to his beloved black and gold sports teams, though he still had a soft place in his heart for his childhood favorite team, the Buffalo Bills. Friends will be received on Friday April 26, 2019 from 2 until 4 p.m. and then from 6 until 8 p.m. at COPELAND MOON TOWNSHIP FUNERAL HOME, at 981 Brodhead Road. A further visitation will be held on Saturday, April 27, 2019 from 11 a.m. until time of service at 1:30 p.m. at Copeland Moon Township Funeral Home. Pastor Marc DeJeu will be officiating. Burial will follow at Sewickley Cemetery.