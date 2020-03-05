|
Age 77, of Brookline, passed away on Saturday, February 29, 2020, from complications of a stroke and Lymphoma. Born June 29, 1942, to Rudolph and Jenny Schultz of Braddock. He was raised in Monroeville and graduated from Gateway High School in 1960. Shortly afterwards he joined the Air Force. Before his tour of duty ended, he suffered a traumatic brain injury due to an accident which necessitated him to learn how to walk and talk again at Walter Reed Hospital. His proudest days in the military were x-raying the initial space astronauts in Cape Canaveral, Florida. He later dedicated his x-ray career towards working with veterans. He served 40 years with the VA Health Care system of Pittsburgh working with other veterans. Randy leaves behind his wife of 48 years, Paula (Horback) Schultz; a son, Steven Schultz; a sister, Judy (Frank) Loriss of Oklahoma; and two brothers, Ray (Lisa) from Florida and Barry (Gloria) from Monroeville. He is also survived by nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews, along with his two furry friends, Spot and Momma Cat. Randy was a member of the American Legion, Keystone , and Our Lady of Loreto Church. His inner strength and perseverance will long be remembered. Visitation will be held on Friday, March 6, 2020, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15236. A Blessing Service will be celebrated on Saturday, March 7, 2020, 12 p.m., in the funeral home chapel. Condolences may be left at www.jeffersonmemorial.biz.
