Visitation
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Service
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Age 60, of McDonald, lost his battle with cancer, Tuesday, April 2, 2019. Beloved son of Alice Taylor Caltumo; step-son of Ron Caltumo; loving brother of the late Cindy Coupe; cousin of Sandee (Rob) Toulouse, Debbie Miller, Terri (John) Watson, Susan (Pete) Smith, and Dan (Nicole) Borovich; cherished employee of H&K Equipment and many friends. Family will receive friends on Friday, April 5, 2019, from 2-8 p.m. at NATION FUNERAL HOME, INC., 220 E. Lincoln Ave., McDonald, PA 15057, where services will take place Saturday, April 6, 2019, at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at Robinson Run Cemetery.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 4, 2019
