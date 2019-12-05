|
MAYER RANDY DREW
Age 64, died September 13, 2019, in Northern Ireland. Randy was born in Punxsutawney, PA, on May 12, 1955, and was the son of Suzanne Mayer of West Mifflin and the late Kenneth Mayer. In addition to his dear mother, he is survived by his siblings, Rodney (Mila) Mayer of Gaithersburg, MD; Allyson (Jake) Plisco of Pleasant Hills, PA; and Bradley Mayer of Windsor, Ontario. Randy is survived by his husband, Kevin O'Connor, of Northern Ireland. Randy's family moved to West Mifflin when he was a child. After college, he travelled to Europe and was employed with the US Army in Germany, a position in which he served for 25 years, before completing his duties at West Point Military Academy in New York. Upon retiring, he returned to Europe and settled in Northern Ireland where he made his home. Randy was an active sportsman and passed away of a sudden cardiac event while on his beloved bicycle. He is truly missed by his husband, friends, and loving family. Friends and family will be received at STRIFFLERS OF DRAVOSBURG/WEST MIFFLIN, 740 Pittsburgh-McKeesport Blvd., Dravosburg, PA 15034, on Saturday, December 7, 2019, from 12:00 noon until the time of service from 12:30 p.m. until 1:30 p.m. To share a memory or condolence, visit strifflerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 5, 2019