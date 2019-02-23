|
COLE RANDY GLENN, Jr.
Age 29, of Carrick, suddenly in Florida on February 19, 2019. Loving son of Randy and Judy (Yanke) Cole; cherished brother of Kimberlee, Christopher and Courtney Cole; adored grandson of Arlene Yanke (late Raymond) and Sally Cole; treasured nephew, uncle, cousin, and friend of many. Family and friends will be received Sat. from 4 p.m. until the 8 p.m. blessing service at BALL FUNERAL CHAPEL, INC., 600 Dunster St., Pgh., PA 15226. My son, my friend, I'm going to miss your giant heart of gold every day until we meet again - LOVE mom. 412-343-1506 or Ballfc.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 23, 2019