|
|
CRAFT RANDY P.
Age 59, of West Deer, on Dec. 18, 2019. Beloved husband of Mary Fitton Craft; father of Becky Fitton and Kris Fitton; brother of Donald (Nancy) Craft, Michael Craft, and Cyndi Craft; grandfather of Nathan and Dylan Rutan; uncle of Dennis and Andrew Craft and Randy (Theresa), Sean (Holli), Dan (Kay), and Eric (Heather) McAtee. Friends received Saturday 2-4 and 6-8 at SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME, 5864 Heckert Rd., Bakerstown, where services will follow visitation at 8 p.m. Randy was a longtime machinist with Tippins, Inc. in Etna. In lieu of flowers, donations to the family to help with final expenses. www.SchellhaasFH.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 20, 2019