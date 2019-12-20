Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schellhaas Funeral Home Bakerstown
5864 Heckert Rd.
Bakerstown, PA 15007
(724) 443-1505
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Schellhaas Funeral Home Bakerstown
5864 Heckert Rd.
Bakerstown, PA 15007
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Schellhaas Funeral Home Bakerstown
5864 Heckert Rd.
Bakerstown, PA 15007
View Map
Service
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
8:00 PM
Schellhaas Funeral Home Bakerstown
5864 Heckert Rd.
Bakerstown, PA 15007
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for RANDY CRAFT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RANDY P. CRAFT

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
RANDY P. CRAFT Obituary
CRAFT RANDY P.

Age 59, of West Deer, on Dec. 18, 2019.  Beloved husband of Mary Fitton Craft; father of Becky Fitton and Kris Fitton; brother of Donald (Nancy) Craft, Michael Craft, and Cyndi Craft; grandfather of Nathan and Dylan Rutan; uncle of Dennis and Andrew Craft and Randy (Theresa), Sean (Holli), Dan (Kay), and Eric (Heather) McAtee. Friends received Saturday 2-4 and 6-8 at SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME, 5864 Heckert Rd., Bakerstown, where services will follow visitation at 8 p.m. Randy was a longtime machinist with Tippins, Inc. in Etna.  In lieu of flowers, donations to the family to help with final expenses.  www.SchellhaasFH.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of RANDY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Schellhaas Funeral Home Bakerstown
Download Now