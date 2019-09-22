|
MANKA RANGER TIM
Of Regent Square, passed away on September 4, 2019. Born in Pittsburgh on December 12, 1945. He was a National Park Ranger Naturalist in many National Parks all over the US. He was an excellent Science Teacher in the Shaler area. He was an Eagle Scout and a beloved Scouter who received the Silver Beaver Award. He was an active member of many science and nature groups. Tim is survived by his three brothers, Paul, John, and Dan, and their wives. He was loved by his brothers' children and grandchildren. Friends received Friday, September 27 from 2-4 and 6-8 and Saturday, September 28 from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at the THOMAS L NIED FUNERAL HOME, 7441 Washington St., Swissvale. Funeral service will be held at the Funeral Home on Saturday at 11 a.m. A Scout ceremony will be held at the Funeral Home, Friday at 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Tim's name to Edgewood Boy Scout Troop # 23 or Etna Scout Troop # 173 www.niedfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 22, 2019