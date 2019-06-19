Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
RAPHA C. MITCHELL Jr.

MITCHELL, JR. RAPHA C.

Peacefully on June 11, 2019 survived by daughter, Raelynn Mitchell; brothers, Valowell, William, Bernard and Scott; sisters, Iva, April (fiance, Percy) and Juanita; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visitation Wednesday, June 19th 2-8 p.m. at HOUSE OF LAW, INC. Homegoing, Thursday, June 20th at Rodman St., Missionary Baptist Church at 11 a.m. Interment Allegheny Cemetery Mausoleum.


Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 19, 2019
