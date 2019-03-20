ROBINSON RAY B.

Age 72, of Murrysville, formerly of Monroeville, passed away on Monday, March 18, 2019. Beloved husband of Debra E. Robinson; loving father of Jack Channing Robinson (Nicole Laemmle); brother of Ronald (Robin) Robinson, Jeffrey (Cees Van Alst) Robinson, and James Robinson; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Ray was the owner of the former United Rental Center in Monroeville and Irwin for over 30 years. He was active in the Monroeville Business Community and was the former president of the ARA. Later in life, Ray became active with Crossroads Presbyterian Church and Crossroads Food Pantry. A memorial service will be held Thursday, March 21, 2019, 11 a.m. at Crossroads Presbyterian Church in Monroeville, (412-372-2226). Family will receive friends a half hour prior to service in the church parlor. Arrangements by the JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC. (MONROEVILLE / PLUM CHAPEL), (412-856-4747). In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Crossroads Presbyterian Church or Crossroads Food Pantry and sent to 2310 Haymaker Rd., Monroeville, PA 15146. www.jobefuneralhome.com.