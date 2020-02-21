|
SUTHERLAND RAY B.
Age 59, of Ellwood City passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at his residence. Ray worked for Civil and Environmental Consultants Inc. in Pittsburgh. He is survived by his mother, Willa Sutherland; his wife of 35 years, Marcia Greenberg Sutherland; two children, Ray Matthew (Kayleigh Vetovich) Sutherland and Pamela Hoffman; sister, Kathy (Mitch) Masi; his in-laws, Sam and Beverly Greenberg; and two grandchildren. Family and friends will gather on Saturday from 1-5 p.m. at the MARSHALL FUNERAL HOME, 200 Fountain Ave., Ellwood City. A Celebration of Ray's life will take place at 5 p.m. Memorial Contributions may be made to the Ellwood City Public Library, the Humane Society, or aamds.org. Online condolences may be sent to marshallsfh.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 21, 2020