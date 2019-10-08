Home

POWERED BY

Services
John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
412-881-4100
Resources
More Obituaries for RAY BROOKS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RAY "POPPY" BROOKS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
RAY "POPPY" BROOKS Obituary
BROOKS RAY "POPPY"

Age 94, on Monday, October 7, 2019 of Jefferson Hills, formerly of Baldwin Boro. Beloved husband of the late Sally M. (Lucchino); loving father of Jane (Tony) Horn, Mary "MiMi" (Martin Pavlik) Zabela, the late Paul Brooks and Patty (survived by Danny) Williamson; Poppy of Sean (Jennifer) Williamson, Danielle (Jon) Tuladzieck, Meghan (Beau) Kline, Matt, Mark and Tricia Horn; great-Poppy of Tyler and Olivia.  Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227 on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 from 2-8 p.m.  Funeral prayer on Thursday morning at 9:15.  Mass of Christian Burial in St. Elizabeth of Hungary Church at 10:00 a.m.  In lieu of flowers, family suggests contributions to Light of Life Ministries, 10 East North Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15212.  Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of RAY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now