|
|
BROOKS RAY "POPPY"
Age 94, on Monday, October 7, 2019 of Jefferson Hills, formerly of Baldwin Boro. Beloved husband of the late Sally M. (Lucchino); loving father of Jane (Tony) Horn, Mary "MiMi" (Martin Pavlik) Zabela, the late Paul Brooks and Patty (survived by Danny) Williamson; Poppy of Sean (Jennifer) Williamson, Danielle (Jon) Tuladzieck, Meghan (Beau) Kline, Matt, Mark and Tricia Horn; great-Poppy of Tyler and Olivia. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227 on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 from 2-8 p.m. Funeral prayer on Thursday morning at 9:15. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Elizabeth of Hungary Church at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, family suggests contributions to Light of Life Ministries, 10 East North Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15212. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 8, 2019