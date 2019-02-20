STEFFLER RAY DANIEL

Age 82, of Valencia, Pennsylvania, passed away on February 16, 2019, at the UPMC Passavant-McCandless. He was born October 4, 1936, in Butler, Pennsylvania to the late George W. Steffler and the late Grace Buehler Steffler. Ray worked as a Planning Engineer for North Pittsburgh Telephone Company for 44 years and for 19 years in the Senate of PA as a Field Representative for Senators Mary Jo White and Scott Hutchinson. He was a Master Sgt. in the Army. Ray was a member of the Bakerstown Presbyterian Church. He enjoyed Nascar. Ray was on the Butler County Community College Board of Trustees where he coined the phrase "Pioneer Proud" and the Communications Council (911 Center). He was a member of the #729 John E. Mair Lodge F and A M, Syria Temple of Pittsburgh, the Loyal Order of Moose, American Legion Post #117 and several other Masonic groups. Ray is survived by his wife, Kay Riddle Steffler, whom he married on May 16, 1959; two daughters, Karen Steffler-Santelmo of OH and Michelle (Ed) Veltoven of Butler, PA; one grandson, Costen Santelmo; one sister-in-law, Gladys Steffler; and one nephew, David (Allie) Steffler. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, David Steffler. A celebration of Ray's Life will be held at Founders Hall on Main Campus Butler County Community College on March 17, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. Arrangements were handled by the THOMPSON-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 124 East North Street, Butler, PA 16001. Memorials are requested to Butler County Community College Foundation, 107 College Dr., Butler, PA 16002. Online condolences may be given at www.thompson-miller.com.