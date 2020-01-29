Home

Visitation
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Center Avenue United Methodist Church at TriUnity
614 6th Street
Pitcairn, PA
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
2:00 PM
Center Avenue United Methodist Church at TriUnity
614 6th Street
Pitcairn, PA
View Map
On Monday, January 27, 2020, Ray Lloyd Musser, 88, of Monroeville. Husband of the late Caroline Marie (George) Musser; dear father of Beverly J. (Larry) Farbarik, Darlene K. Borst, Blair A. (Sharon) Musser and Carol A. (Kevin) Grenaldo; brother of the late Max C. Musser; also nine grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. Friends received Friday from 1-2 p.m. at the Center Avenue United Methodist Church at TriUnity, 614 6th Street, Pitcairn, where a funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. with Rev. Kathleen Schoeneck officiating. Arrangements entrusted to WM. O. PEARCE FUNERAL HOME, INC., Pitcairn.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 29, 2020
