MUSSER RAY LLOYD
On Monday, January 27, 2020, Ray Lloyd Musser, 88, of Monroeville. Husband of the late Caroline Marie (George) Musser; dear father of Beverly J. (Larry) Farbarik, Darlene K. Borst, Blair A. (Sharon) Musser and Carol A. (Kevin) Grenaldo; brother of the late Max C. Musser; also nine grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. Friends received Friday from 1-2 p.m. at the Center Avenue United Methodist Church at TriUnity, 614 6th Street, Pitcairn, where a funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. with Rev. Kathleen Schoeneck officiating. Arrangements entrusted to WM. O. PEARCE FUNERAL HOME, INC., Pitcairn.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 29, 2020