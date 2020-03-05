BUKOWSKI RAYMOND A.

Age 80, of Zelienople, passed away on Monday, March 2, 2020 while under the care of UPMC Passavant Hospital in McCandless Twp. Born September 8, 1939 in Pittsburgh, he was the son of the late John Bukowski, Sr., and Frances Zola Bukowski. Ray leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife of 49 years, Patricia I. Zack Bukowski, whom he married on May 16, 1970; his sons, Scott Bukowski and his wife, Jodi, of Pattersonville, NY, and Daren Bukowski of Zelienople; his four grandchildren, Chelsea, Cameron, Kaylie and Lexie Bukowski; and his beloved Ginger Cat. In addition to his parents, Ray was preceded in death by his brother, John Bukowski, Jr. Friends will be received from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. on Friday, March 6, 2020 at the BOYLAN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 324 E. Grandview Ave., Zelienople, PA 16063. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 7, 2020 with Rev. James R. Bertoti, officiating. Ray will be laid to rest with military honors at St. Peter's Reformed Church Cemetery in Zelienople. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Ray's honor to the Harmony Fire District, Station 22, 543 Main St., Harmony, PA 16037. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.boylanfuneralservices.com.