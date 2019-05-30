Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Age 85, of Shaler Twp., on May 28, 2019. Husband of Frances Kobilic Dowd; father of Sharon Jenets (Kevin), Philip, Douglas and Jeffrey Dowd; grandfather of Alex, Caroline and James. Visitation Friday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. NEELY FUNERAL HOME, 2208 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw. Mass of Christian Burial Saturday, 1 p.m. at St. Mary of the Assumption Church, Middle Rd.  EVERYONE PLEASE MEET AT CHURCH. Please visit us at neelyfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 30, 2019
