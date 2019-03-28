|
|
GALASCO RAYMOND A.
Of Bethel Park, age 89, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 26, 2019. Beloved husband of 60 years to the late Anna Marie (Stein); father of Raymond T. (Shirley), Thomas (Maureen), Michael (Orlinda), Patrick (Carol), Kathleen (Dan) Tauriello, and Karen (Ken) Debski; also survived by 11 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Ray was co-owner of Royale Automotive and enjoyed working with cars and gas model airplanes. Family and friends will be received on Friday, from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at PAUL HENNEY CREMATION & FUNERAL TRIBUTES, 5570 Library Rd., Bethel Park. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Saturday, at 10 a.m., at St. Valentine Church, Bethel Park. Burial will follow at Queen of Heaven Cemetery. www.henneyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 28, 2019