Age 84, of Springdale, passed away Sunday, September 29, 2019. He was born in Etna on February 15, 1935 to his late parents, George and Margaret Mihm Kunz and has been a lifelong resident of our community. Mr. Kunz Served in The U.S. Army as well as The Army Reserves in New Kensington where he was employed as a civilian mechanic for 30 years where he eventually retired. He was a member of St. Alphonsus Church in Springdale and was on the board of directors for The Allegheny-Kiski Federal Credit Union for 15 years. Raymond enjoyed hunting and fishing, watching the Pittsburgh Steelers, playing cards, taking trips to the casino and especially spending time with his family. He was the son of a carpenter and was an avid woodworker. Mr. Kunz also volunteered at the front desk of St. Margaret Memorial Hospital in Aspinwall for many years where he met many great friends. He will be sadly missed by all. Surviving him are loving wife of 61 years, Gloria Kochanowicz Kunz; sons, Russell Kunz of Harrisburg, Christopher Kunz of Saxonburg, Michael (Lauree) Kunz of Maryland; sister, Anita (Robert) Blythe of Shaler; brother Kenneth (Kathy) Kunz of Florida; grandchildren, Bradley, Nicole, Corey, Eric and Amy; eight great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews. Besides his parents, he was also preceded in death by two brothers, George and Richard; and two sisters, Collette Brucker and Mary Margaret Sundo. The Kunz family will receive friends on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. in THE CHARLES B. JARVIE SPRINGDALE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 801 Pgh. St. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Wednesday, October 2nd at 10 a.m. in St. Alphonsus Church with burial to follow in St. Marys Cemetery, Sharpsburg. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The , 320 Bilmar Dr., Pgh., 15205.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 30, 2019