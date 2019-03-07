Home

RAYMOND A. MATTHEWS Jr.

RAYMOND A. MATTHEWS Jr. Obituary
Age 63, passed away suddenly at his home, on Wednesday, March 6, 2019. Beloved son of the late Raymond A. and Dorothy Matthews; loving brother of Bonita Weimer, John Matthews and the late Donna Gohacki; devoted uncle of Dena Dojcak and Dennis Weimer; special great-uncle of Ashley Dojcak and Mandy Weimer. Friends will be received at LAUGHLIN CREMATION AND FUNERAL TRIBUTES, 1008 Castle Shannon Blvd., Castle Shannon on FRIDAY, March 8, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. A Blessing Service will be held at the Funeral Home on Saturday morning at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow is St. Casimir Cemetery.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 7, 2019
