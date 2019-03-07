|
|
MATTHEWS RAYMOND A. JR.
Age 63, passed away suddenly at his home, on Wednesday, March 6, 2019. Beloved son of the late Raymond A. and Dorothy Matthews; loving brother of Bonita Weimer, John Matthews and the late Donna Gohacki; devoted uncle of Dena Dojcak and Dennis Weimer; special great-uncle of Ashley Dojcak and Mandy Weimer. Friends will be received at LAUGHLIN CREMATION AND FUNERAL TRIBUTES, 1008 Castle Shannon Blvd., Castle Shannon on FRIDAY, March 8, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. A Blessing Service will be held at the Funeral Home on Saturday morning at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow is St. Casimir Cemetery.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 7, 2019