Robert A. Waters Funeral Home, Inc.
2326 Jenny Lind
McKeesport, PA 15132
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Covenant Church of Pittsburgh
2110 Andrews Drive,
Pittsburgh, PA
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Covenant Church of Pittsburgh
2110 Andrews Drive
Pittsburgh, PA
Service
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Covenant Church of Pittsburgh
2110 Andrews Drive
Pittsburgh, PA
RAYMOND A. STILL


1947 - 2019
RAYMOND A. STILL Obituary
STILL RAYMOND A.

Age 72, of Liberty Borough, peacefully passed December 24, 2019 in UPMC McKeesport. Born June 18, 1947 in McKeesport, son of the Late Raymond A. and Evelyn B. Still, Sr. Devoted husband of Deborah Smith Still; beloved father of John (Stacey) Graves, Raymond A. Still, III, Raquel Still, and Fawn Still. Loving brother of Beverly MacKabee, Shirley Little, and Larry Still. Raymond was a member of Covenant Church of Pittsburgh, and its' Pastoral Team, and a retired Production Supervisor at GM B.O.C. Plant West Mifflin. Friends will be received at the Covenant Church of Pittsburgh, 2110 Andrews Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15221 Sunday, December 29, 2019 from 4-8 p.m. and Monday, 10-11 a.m. with Services beginning 11a.m. Professional Services entrusted to ROBERT A. WATERS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2326 Jenny Lind Street, McKeesport, PA 15132.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 27, 2019
