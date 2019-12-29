|
TKACH RAYMOND A.
Age 83, of West Mifflin, on December 28 in Jefferson Hospital. Son of the late Andrew and Helen (Sotak) Tkach. He was retired from Commercial Insurance Co. as a premium auditor, was a member of St. Joseph Church, Duquesne, the White Oak Gun Club, and was a photographer. He proudly served his country in the Navy. In addition, he was in the National Guard and the Reserves. He was the husband of Barbara (Johnson) Tkach and in January, they would have been married 61 years. He was the father of Janice Bonacci of Oakdale, Donna (Marty) Donahoe of West Mifflin and Deanna (Jack) Ferchak of West Mifflin; grandfather of Vincent Bonacci, Ken (Megan) Donahoe, Tom Donahoe, Cara (Keith) Surmick, Jim Donahoe, Becky (Tim) Ruyevcan, Katie (Zach) Fatigante; great-grandfather of Kyla Surmick, Finnley Surmick and Bennett Fatigante; brother of the late Ernie (surviving spouse Susan) Tkach of Portage, Michigan and the late Eugene Tkach. Visitation will be held on Monday, December 30 from 2-8 p.m. at the MALOY-SCHLEIFER FUNERAL HOME, 915 Kennedy Ave., Duquesne, 412-466-3300 where a blessing service will be held on Tuesday, December 31 at 9:30 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Joseph Church at 10 a.m. with the Rev. Michael Conway officiating. Burial will follow in Jefferson Memorial Park with Military Honors.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 29, 2019