|
|
SCHLAEGLE RAYMOND ALBERT
Age 91, of Robinson Township and West Park, passed away on Friday, September 27, 2019 with his loving family by his side. He was born August 28, 1928 to the late Ferdinand and Mathilda Schlaegle; beloved husband of 71 years to Irene "Duddie" Schlaegle (Baker); wonderful and loving father of the late Rae Lynn Kosarik (Joe), Judy Mills (Dennis), Heidi Raeder (Steve), and Russ Schlaegle (Karen). Ray was devoted to his 14 grandchildren, Bonnie (Bittner) Lepro (Jim), Robert Bittner (Michelle), JR Bittner (Eileen), Heather (Bittner) Fagan (Matt), Rae Lynn (Kosarik) Floss (David), Jeanette (Pash) Dunhem (Stefan), Dianna (Pash) Helt (Josh), Stephanie (Raeder) Thompson (Matt), Doug Raeder (Carrie), Scott Raeder (Rachel), Natalie (Raeder) Prioletti (TJ), Ryan Schlaegle (Kim), Casey Schlaegle (Ali), and Ashley Schlaegle, and 27 great-grandchildren. Ray worked for Prudential Insurance for many years and was co-owner of Rae Lynn's Restaurant in Burgettstown. Ray was an avid Steelers and Pirates fan; he loved music and to sing his favorite songs with Irene. Ray enjoyed being with his family, playing card games, and teasing the great-grandkids. He was so very proud of all their accomplishments. Friends received FRIDAY, October 4, 2019 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at McDERMOTT FUNERAL HOME, INC., 334 Forest Grove Road, Coraopolis, PA 15108. Mass of Christian Burial 10 a.m. SATURDAY, October 5, 2019 will be held at Holy Trinity Roman Catholic Church, 5718 Steubenville Pike, Robinson Township; interment at Resurrection Cemetery. If desired, memorial contributions may be made in his honor to the Kane Foundation, 955 Rivermont Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15207.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 2, 2019