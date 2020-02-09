|
SKUNDRICH RAYMOND ANDREW
Age 73, of Bethel Park, passed away on Friday, February 07, 2020. Beloved husband of 50 years to Deborah Skundrich (Johns); loving father of Geoffrey (Cynthia) Skundrich and Elizabeth (Jay) Kenny; dear son of Virginia and the late Andrew Skundrich; proud grandfather of his "angels", Emma, Abigail and Mary Kathryn Skundrich; brother of Ronald (Diane) Skundrich, Christine (Greg) McDermitt, Linda Skundrich and Richard (Connie) Skundrich. He is also survived by his loving nieces, nephews and friends. Ray graduated from West Liberty University with his BSBA of Accounting and continued to be an active contributor as an alumnus. He started his accounting career working for the firm of John Seals in Charleroi. Following that, he worked in the mining industry for Twilight Industries, Aloe Corporation and Boich Mining. He then became self-employed as the owner of M&M Uniforms in Bridgeville and Elizabeth until his retirement in 2018. Ray was an avid golfer, a dog lover and a member of the Beadling Club. His greatest love was his family and his friends and he will be dearly missed. Friends may be received on Wednesday, February 12th from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at PAUL HENNEY CREMATION & FUNERAL TRIBUTES, 5570 Library Rd., Bethel Park. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Thursday, February 13th, 10 a.m., at St. Thomas More Catholic Church. Interment will follow in Bethel Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made in his name to the Hillman Cancer Center, https://hillman.upmc.com.difference/supporting/make-a-gift or Animal Friends, www.thinkingoutsidethecage.org/ www.henneyfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 9, 2020