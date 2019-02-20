BORZA RAYMOND ANTHONY

Passed peacefully on February 1, 2019 at his home in Merritt Island Florida, after a hard fought, four year battle with cancer. Born in Pittsburgh June 20, 1947, Ray was preceded in death by his parents, Anthony and Helen (Henchar) Borza; and his devoted wife, Sherry (Szvoboda) Borza. He is survived by sisters, Toni (Colin) Baldwin, and Emmajean (Bill) Meckler; nephews, David Baldwin and Scott Meckler; nieces, Colleen Briskey (Baldwin) and Christina Orwell (Meckler); six great-nieces and nephews; as well as a lifetime of close friends whom Ray considered his family. After graduation from Bellevue High School, Ray served in Vietnam in the US Army 219th Aviation Company, and retired from Duquesne Light Co after 30+ years. As a kid, Ray enjoyed working on and racing his go-carts at Green Valley Raceway, and in later years he rebuilt many car engines, and owned a few motorcycles. He tried his hand at and was very good at vegetable gardening and wood carving and home remodeling. He made cigar box banjos, and became a creative chef using his Big Green Egg. Ray and Sherry spent many happy hours with friends on their boat, and they both loved to winter in Progresso, Mexico. Most recently Ray restored a 1947 military jeep and volunteered at the Warbird Museum in Titusville Florida. Ray's family is especially grateful to Carly and Kristy of Merritt Island, FL for loving Ray-Ray and Sherry. A memorial service with Military Honor Guard is being held in Florida at the VFW at Cape Canaveral on Thursday, February 28 from 1 – 3 p.m. Interment for Ray and Sherry will be at a National Cemetery in Florida. There will be a Celebration of Ray's life in Pittsburgh in the summer of 2019.