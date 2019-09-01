Home

Age 90, of Pittsburgh, PA, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 23rd in the presence of his family. Beloved husband of Jean Vivian Carmack for 66 years. Father of Catherine Carmack (Ronald) Emanuele and Raymond Earl (Darlene) Carmack.  Preceded in death his infant son, Edward Patrick Carmack on May 1, 1962. Grandfather of Peter Joseph (Krystle) Emanuele, Elise Emanuele (Alex) Wood, Maxwell Raymond Carmack, and Lloyd Andrew (Jamie, fiance) Carmack. Great-grandfather of Asher Joseph Emanuele. Brother of Patrick Earl Carmack, Preceded in death by his brother, Edward Carmack and sister, Ida Krill. Ray was a veteran of the Korean War. He was always friendly and generous. His family was his pride and joy.  He was employed by The Great Atlantic & Pacific Tea Company (A&P) and General Wire Spring Company. He was a hard working man all his life.  Pittsburgh City Council awarded him with a proclamation recognizing him for a record of volunteer community service. He died at 5:00 p.m. on Friday, the end of the work week, and went home to heaven. Visitation will be held at BRUSCO-NAPIER FUNERAL SERVICE, LTD., 2201 Bensonia Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA, 15216, on Thursday, September 5, 2019 from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Military Service on Friday, September 6, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, 1158 Morgan Rd, Bridgville, PA 15017. EVERYONE PLEASE MEET AT THE CEMETERY. Memorial donations may be made to JDRF (Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation) at www.JDRF.org. Add a tribute: www.brusco-napierfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 1, 2019
