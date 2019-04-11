Home

RAUCH RAYMOND ANTHONY

Of Whitehall, formerly of West Mifflin, on April 9, 2019, age 80. Beloved husband of 58 years to Barbara Rauch (Bacinsky); loving father of Kimberly Ann (Robert) Marino of Forest Hills, MD and Leann Frances (Ronald) Good of Peters Twp., PA; brother of the late Eileen Rausch and Thomas Rauch; grandfather of Danielle, Brandon and Cameron Marino, Jordan and Tyler Good. Raymond was a supervisor at Spatolla Wines and Spirits Co. He was an active member of Holy Spirit Church including serving as an original member of Catholic Men's Fellowship, sponsor in pre-marriage program, a Eucharist minister and was also a member of the American Legion Post 712. Friends received at SAVOLSKIS - WASIK - GLENN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3501 Main Street, Munhall, Sunday 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Funeral Mass Monday, 12 Noon, Holy Spirit Church, West Mifflin. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the


www.swgfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 11, 2019
