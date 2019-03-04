|
GROSS RAYMOND ARNOLD
Age 98, formerly of Oakland, passed away peacefully Saturday morning March 2nd, 2019 surrounded by his family and beloved bulldogs. Raymond was a decorated World War II veteran who obtained the rank of Master Sargent, a self-made business man, and most importantly a devoted father and grandfather. Preceded in death by his beloved wife, Barbara Gross, Raymond is survived by his daughter, Joyce Gross (Jake Tanur); and grandchildren, Lauren Fehl (fiancé, Aaron Ruben), Justin Fehl (wife, Kayla Fehl), and Ericka Fehl (fiancé, Steven Lias). Funeral Services 11:00 a.m., Tuesday at WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE, (412-563-2800) 1650 Greentree Rd., Scott Twp., 15220. Visitation one hour prior to service. In lieu of flowers, Raymond would like donations made to the Democratic National Committee.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 4, 2019