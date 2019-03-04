Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
William Slater II Funeral Service
1650 Greentree Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15220
412-563-2800
Age 98, formerly of Oakland, passed away peacefully Saturday morning March 2nd, 2019 surrounded by his family and beloved bulldogs. Raymond was a decorated World War II veteran who obtained the rank of Master Sargent, a self-made business man, and most importantly a devoted father and grandfather. Preceded in death by his beloved wife, Barbara Gross, Raymond is survived by his daughter, Joyce Gross (Jake Tanur); and grandchildren, Lauren Fehl (fiancé, Aaron Ruben), Justin Fehl (wife, Kayla Fehl), and Ericka Fehl (fiancé, Steven Lias). Funeral Services 11:00 a.m., Tuesday at WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE, (412-563-2800) 1650 Greentree Rd., Scott Twp., 15220.  Visitation one hour prior to service. In lieu of flowers, Raymond would like donations made to the Democratic National Committee. 


www.slaterfuneral.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 4, 2019
