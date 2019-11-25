Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Watts Memorial Chapel
808 Talbot Ave
Braddock, PA 15104
412-271-3880
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Union Baptist Church
2117 Collingwood Ave.
Swissvale,, PA
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Union Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for RAYMOND JACKSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RAYMOND B. JACKSON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
RAYMOND B. JACKSON Obituary
JACKSON RAYMOND B.

On Thursday, November 14, 2019, Raymond B. Jackson, 42, of Wilkinsburg, PA. Husband of Mollie V. Jackson; father of Rayanna, Vincent, Justin, and Aaliyah; son of Bruce Jackson; brother of Kevin and Kelli. Also survived by nine grandchildren; other family members and friends. Visitation Tuesday 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on November 26, 2019, at Union Baptist Church, 2117 Collingwood Ave., Swissvale, PA, where the funeral service will be held after the visitation Tuesday 11 a.m. Interment private. Services of comfort entrusted to WATTS MEMORIAL CHAPEL, INC., 808 Talbot Ave., Braddock, PA 15104, (412) 271-3880.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of RAYMOND's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now