|
|
JACKSON RAYMOND B.
On Thursday, November 14, 2019, Raymond B. Jackson, 42, of Wilkinsburg, PA. Husband of Mollie V. Jackson; father of Rayanna, Vincent, Justin, and Aaliyah; son of Bruce Jackson; brother of Kevin and Kelli. Also survived by nine grandchildren; other family members and friends. Visitation Tuesday 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on November 26, 2019, at Union Baptist Church, 2117 Collingwood Ave., Swissvale, PA, where the funeral service will be held after the visitation Tuesday 11 a.m. Interment private. Services of comfort entrusted to WATTS MEMORIAL CHAPEL, INC., 808 Talbot Ave., Braddock, PA 15104, (412) 271-3880.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 25, 2019