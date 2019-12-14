Home

Raymond Stouffer, age 94, beloved husband of Audrey died on December 10, 2019. They have enjoyed a happy quiet life together for 68 years; brother-in-law of William Laird; brother of the late George Stouffer, Anna Evans, Nelson Stouffer and Raymond's twin brother, Charles. Also survived by many nieces, nephews; also many grand and great-nieces and nephews. Raymond enjoyed traveling, reading along with his yard, especially the roses. Funeral and Internment Private. Visit Raymond's memorial page at ELACHKO.com. Arrangements entrusted to the JOHN N. ELACHKO FUNERAL HOME.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 14, 2019
