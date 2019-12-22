Home

Warchol Funeral Home Inc
3060 Washington Pike
Bridgeville, PA 15017
412-221-3333
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Warchol Funeral Home Inc
3060 Washington Pike
Bridgeville, PA 15017
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Warchol Funeral Home Inc
3060 Washington Pike
Bridgeville, PA 15017
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Barbara Church
RAYMOND BOURG Obituary
BOURG RAYMOND

Age 82, of South Fayette Twp., on December 20, 2019. Beloved husband of Sherle (O'Korn) Bourg; loving brother of Marlene (John) Karney, Reda (late Tom) Eger, Robert (Judy) Bourg, George (Martie) Bourg and the late Henry Bourg and his wife, Irene who survives, Richard (Virginia) Bourg, Norman Bourg and his wife, Babe who survives, Audrey (Sam) Hassick, Mary Lou (Tom) Westwood and Donald (Rose) Bourg; brother-in-law of Victor (Julie) O'Korn and the late Norma (Rich) Danziger; also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Ray owned and operated Bourg Texaco in Castle Shannon for many years. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and a vested member of the Alpine Hunting and Fishing Club. Friends received Sunday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., at the WARCHOL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3060 Washington Pike, Bridgeville (412-221-3333). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday, 10 a.m., at St. Barbara Church. Memorials may be made to South Fayette Cuddy V.F.D. View and add condolences at: www.warcholfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 22, 2019
