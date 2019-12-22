|
|
BOURG RAYMOND
Age 82, of South Fayette Twp., on December 20, 2019. Beloved husband of Sherle (O'Korn) Bourg; loving brother of Marlene (John) Karney, Reda (late Tom) Eger, Robert (Judy) Bourg, George (Martie) Bourg and the late Henry Bourg and his wife, Irene who survives, Richard (Virginia) Bourg, Norman Bourg and his wife, Babe who survives, Audrey (Sam) Hassick, Mary Lou (Tom) Westwood and Donald (Rose) Bourg; brother-in-law of Victor (Julie) O'Korn and the late Norma (Rich) Danziger; also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Ray owned and operated Bourg Texaco in Castle Shannon for many years. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and a vested member of the Alpine Hunting and Fishing Club. Friends received Sunday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., at the WARCHOL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3060 Washington Pike, Bridgeville (412-221-3333). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday, 10 a.m., at St. Barbara Church. Memorials may be made to South Fayette Cuddy V.F.D. View and add condolences at: www.warcholfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 22, 2019