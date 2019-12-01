|
PATER RAYMOND C. "REV"
Age 96, of McKeesport, died Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at his residence. He was born in Glassport on January 28, 1923, but became a life-long and proud resident of McKeesport at a very young age. He is the son of the late Anton and Leona (Josek) Pater. He was the husband of the late Bertha (Szilagyi) Pater, who died February 20, 1998. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Caroline Lucas, and brother, Joseph Pater. He retired from General Motors' Fisher Body plant in West Mifflin with 35 years of service and was a member of the UAW. He was a very devoted employee for GM always saying, "I asked them for a job and was grateful they gave me one," and always drove a GM car! He is survived by daughter, Nancy (Peter) Anderson of Akron (Green), OH; son, Raymond J. (Linda) Pater of West Deer Township, PA; four grandsons and three great-grandchildren. He loved his family, and we loved him, and feel blessed to have had him with us for so long. Family and friends will be received at STRIFFLERS OF WHITE OAK CREMATION AND MORTUARY SERVICES, INC., 1100 Lincoln Way, White Oak, PA 15131 (Sue Striffler Galaski, supervisor, 412-678-6177), on Sunday, December 1, 2019, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. Burial will be private. If you desire, donations may be made to the in Ray's memory. To share a memory or condolence, visit strifflerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 1, 2019