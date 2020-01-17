|
PULASKI RAYMOND C.
Age 93, of Scott Twp., formerly of Bloomfield, was called by the Lord to be with him on January 16. Son of the late Charles and Rose (Pavone) Pulaski; beloved husband of the late Marlene (DeMatteo); loving father of daughters, Anita Lynn Riley (late Michael) and Jeaneen Marie (Steve) Osborne. He was especially proud of his grandchildren, Erin (Kenette) Riley, Stacie (Gary) Riley, Tori (Colin) Sander, the late Andre Osborne; and his great-granddaughters, Lola Riley Louis and Simone Riley Louis; brother of the late Samuel, James, Josephine Jenkins, Anna Marie Kolesar and Lilian Keener. A dear friend and longtime companion to Nancy Kress. A central theme throughout Ray's life was his affinity for Sports and Education. After proudly serving more than two years in the Pacific War Zone, this young Navy Veteran returned home to marry his childhood sweetheart, Marlene. He joined the Bloomfield Civics Football Team and later in his life, was inducted into the Bloomfield Hall of Fame for his outstanding performance as a Guard for the Civics from 1946-1950. Raymond graduated from the University of Pittsburgh where he received his B.S. in MA Degrees in Education. His education continued at Duquense University, acquiring his Administrative Certificate. His first teaching position at St. Bernard School in Mt. Lebanon, PA enabled him to integrate his two loves. He coached football, baseball, and basketball during his tenure there from 1950 - 1955. Ray continued his teaching and coaching career at Chartiers Valley School District until his appointment as Assistant Principal at the High School in 1974 where he worked until his retirement in 1986. Retirement offered new challenges. Already an accomplished bowler, he decided to try his swing with golf. He shot a hole in one at Stonecrest Golf Course on his 65th Birthday. Raymond possessed a love of life and a profound affection for his family and friends. He leaves behind a treasured trove of wonderful memories for all who had the pleasure to have known him. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Michael J. Riley Scholarship Fund at 85 Woodhaven Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15228 or the Andre Osborne Scholarship Fund at Aquinas Academy of Pittsburgh, 2308 West Hardy's Rd., Gibsonia, PA 15044. Friends received Sunday 2-8 p.m. at the WINTER FUNERAL HOME, PC 4730 Friendship Ave. Funeral on Monday at 9 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Maria Goretti Parish, Immaculate Conception Church at 10 a.m.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 17, 2020