Home

POWERED BY

Services
McDermott Funeral Home, Inc.
334 Forest Grove Road
Coraopolis, PA 15108
412-771-4455
Resources
More Obituaries for RAYMOND SOFFA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RAYMOND C. SOFFA

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
RAYMOND C. SOFFA Obituary
SOFFA RAYMOND C.

Age 58, of Stowe Twp., passed on Tuesday, January 14, 2020.  Beloved son of Joyce M. Soffa and the late Raymond P. Soffa; dear brother of Marianne and the late Joyce Rae Soffa; nephew of James Rogers (Judy); cousin of Barbara Byers, Robert P. Rogers and William T. Rogers. Family will receive friends 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. WEDNESDAY at the McDERMOTT FUNERAL HOME, INC., 334 Forest Grove Road, Kennedy Twp. Mass of Christian Burial 12 NOON THURSDAY in St. Malachy Church. Interment to follow at Resurrection Cemetery. 


mcdermottfh.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of RAYMOND's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -