Age 58, of Stowe Twp., passed on Tuesday, January 14, 2020. Beloved son of Joyce M. Soffa and the late Raymond P. Soffa; dear brother of Marianne and the late Joyce Rae Soffa; nephew of James Rogers (Judy); cousin of Barbara Byers, Robert P. Rogers and William T. Rogers. Family will receive friends 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. WEDNESDAY at the McDERMOTT FUNERAL HOME, INC., 334 Forest Grove Road, Kennedy Twp. Mass of Christian Burial 12 NOON THURSDAY in St. Malachy Church. Interment to follow at Resurrection Cemetery.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 15, 2020