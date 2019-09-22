|
|
MANGANARO RAYMOND CARL "BIG RAY"
Age 63, of Plum, went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Thursday, September 19, 2019, following a long battle. Beloved husband and best friend of 42 years to Carole (Connors) Manganaro; father of Brandon (Kimberly) Manganaro, Ryan (Erin) Manganaro, Angel (Daniel) Bittner, and the late Jennifer Rae Manganaro; grandfather of Skyler, Alexis, Jaxson, Bella, Zoey, Avery, Tyler, Julien, and the late Cameron; son of Bonnie Laughman and the late Peter Manganaro; brother of Linda Crowson and Luann Ferkatch; also survived by in-laws, nieces, and nephews. Friends received Tuesday 6-9 p.m. at Murrysville Alliance Church, 4130 Old William Penn Hwy., Murrysville, PA 15668, where Ray was an elder and very active member. A Memorial Service will be held at Church on Wednesday, 11:00 a.m. To best honor Ray, family suggests donations be made to the church. Arrangements entrusted to SOXMAN FUNERAL HOMES, LTD.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 22, 2019