Soxman Funeral Home
7450 Saltsburg Rd
Penn Hills, PA 15235
412-793-3000
More Obituaries for RAYMOND MANGANARO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RAYMOND CARL "BIG RAY" MANGANARO

RAYMOND CARL "BIG RAY" MANGANARO Obituary
MANGANARO RAYMOND CARL "BIG RAY"

Age 63, of Plum, went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Thursday, September 19, 2019, following a long battle. Beloved husband and best friend of 42 years to Carole (Connors) Manganaro; father of Brandon (Kimberly) Manganaro, Ryan (Erin) Manganaro, Angel (Daniel) Bittner, and the late Jennifer Rae Manganaro; grandfather of Skyler, Alexis, Jaxson, Bella, Zoey, Avery, Tyler, Julien, and the late Cameron; son of Bonnie Laughman and the late Peter Manganaro; brother of Linda Crowson and Luann Ferkatch; also survived by in-laws, nieces, and nephews. Friends received Tuesday 6-9 p.m. at Murrysville Alliance Church, 4130 Old William Penn Hwy., Murrysville, PA 15668, where Ray was an elder and very active member. A Memorial Service will be held at Church on Wednesday, 11:00 a.m. To best honor Ray, family suggests donations be made to the church. Arrangements entrusted to SOXMAN FUNERAL HOMES, LTD.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 22, 2019
