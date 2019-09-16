|
|
HERNANDEZ RAYMOND D.
Age 81, Born June 19, 1938 in McKeesport, of West Mifflin, PA went to Heaven in the early morning of Saturday, September 14, 2019, when the Lord came to take back one of his beautiful souls back home with him. He was the beloved lifelong husband of the late Rachel Hernandez; son of the late Alex Hernandez and Mary Cedillo Hernandez; loving father of Raymond M. Hernandez and Reyna M. Hernandez; loving grandfather of Chelsey R. Davis; brother of the late Alex Hernandez and Rose Hernandez; brother of Isabelle Tishko, Delores Ingram, Daniel Hernandez, John Hernandez, Richard Hernandez, George Hernandez, Olivia Hancharik; nieces and nephews, cousins and friends. Ray led a very enjoyable life. He loved old cars, boats, music, going to flea markets, business ventures and being a oldies DJ. Retired from port authority. He believed in God and he loved his family and friends and helping people. He was truly a special person and will be dearly missed. Friends and family will be received from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15246. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. at Holy Spirit Church in West Mifflin, PA. Memorial contributions may be made in Ray's memory to a .
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 16, 2019