RAYMOND D. McCANN Sr.

McCANN, SR. RAYMOND D.

Age 80, of Murrysville, formerly of Plum, on Tuesday, July 2, 2019. Beloved husband for 59 years of Janet M. (Herd) McCann; loving father of Colleen (Michael) Kinyon, the late Raymond (Annamarie) McCann, Jr., Timothy (Jacqueline) McCann and Joshua (Erin) McCann; grandfather of Jessica (Jay), Matthew (Jackie), Ryan (Cassie), Amber, Marilyn, Amanda, Rachael, Justin (Amber), Lauren and Kali; great-grandfather of Dylan, Olivia, Matthew and Quinn; brother of Maureen (late Ronald), Franny (late Charles), Betty (late Charles) Kathleen (Paul), late Ronald (late Janet), late Evelyn (late Thomas) and the late Jack (Evelyn); also survived by many nieces and nephews. Friends received 2 to 8 p.m. Sunday at MAURICE L. KNEE, LTD. FUNERAL HOME, 7663 Saltsburg Rd. (across from S & T Bank) Plum, PA 15239.  Mass of Christian Burial Monday, 11 a.m., Our Lady of Joy R. C. Church.  Interment with US Army funeral honors will follow in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont.  If desired, the McCann family suggest memorials to Aseracare Hospice, 3835 Northern Pike, Suite 3, Monroeville, PA 15146.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 5, 2019
