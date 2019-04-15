SHEA RAYMOND D.

Age 76, of Ross Twp., on Saturday, April 13, 2019. Ray left behind his lifetime partner, Sally Ann; his two children, Brenda Lee of Florida and Raymond Jr. of Pittsburgh; brothers and sisters and many nieces and nephews. Ray Shea was a very kind man that spent most of his life on his passion for woodworking. He loved to spend as much time as he could with his grandchildren, Jennifer, Leah and Savannah (Jay). Friends will be received Wednesday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the BOCK FUNERAL HOME, LTD., 1500 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw. Notice of services later.