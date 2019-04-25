Age 80, of Gibsonia, passed away on April 23, 2019. Beloved husband for 19 years of Nancy Hallock Renwick. Predeceased by his first wife, the late Eileen English Renwick; loving father of Jeffrey (Trish) Renwick, Brenda (Leland) Adams, and Danielle Slate; step-father of Kris (Jim) Rusak, Kerry (Carol) Boyd, and Keith (Marlene) Boyd; brother of Sherry (Don) Ireland and the late Richard Renwick; proud grandfather of Lynsi (Jonathan) Show, Luke (Kristin), Lea, and Logan Renwick, Brittni and Corey Adams, and Brayton and Taylor Slate; step-grandfather of Adam, Erinn, and Lauren Rusak, Cayla (Trent) Knight, Harley and Bailey Boyd, and Keegan and Declan Boyd; also survived by three great-grandchildren, Jaelyn, Adelyn, and Everly Show; and two step-great-grandchildren, Daelen and Harper Knight. A U.S. Army Veteran, Dean was a true entrepreneur, starting and growing many businesses, and developing real estate, most recently Parkview Estates in Gibsonia. He had a passion for finding new solutions to old problems, specifically in recycling and waste management mechanics. Dean had a soft spot for those in need, always offering help to both friend and stranger. A 1956 Hampton High School graduate, "Rock", as he was known, was a standout football player and was inducted into the Hampton Athletic Hall of Fame. Most of all, he loved his large family and will be dearly missed. Family will welcome friends Friday 5-8 p.m. and Saturday 9-10 a.m. at SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, LTD., 5864 Heckert Road, Bakerstown. Services will be held Saturday at 10:30 a.m. in First Presbyterian Church of Bakerstown, Rev. Jeremy Collins, officiating. Interment will follow in Allegheny County Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations to First Presbyterian Church of Bakerstown, P.O. Box 127, Bakerstown, PA 15007. Please offer condolences at:

www.schellhaasfh.com Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary