ANKENBRANDT RAYMOND E. "RAY"
Age 85 of Monroeville, passed away on Sunday, July 28, 2019. Beloved husband of 55 years to Judy (Coble) Ankenbrandt; loving father of Amy Jo Ankenbrandt and Jennifer (Partner Frank) Ankenbrandt-Oyler; adoring grandfather of Dale Joseph Ankenbrandt, and Nicholas and Amanda Oyler; father-in-law of Raymond Oyler, dear brother of eight surviving siblings, and uncle to numerous nieces and nephews. Ray proudly served in the Army, working with Security and Intelligence. He had a long and successful career as a supervisor with Boron Oil, later working as a driver and dispatcher for National Bus Company. Ray was a longtime member of St. Bernadette Parish and the Knights of Columbus. Friends will be received Thursday, August 1 from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m., with a blessing service at 7:30 p.m. at the JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC., 445 Beatty Road Monroeville, PA, (412) 856-4747. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's, Animal, or Autism . www.jobefuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 31, 2019