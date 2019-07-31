Home

RAYMOND E. "RAY" ANKENBRANDT

RAYMOND E. "RAY" ANKENBRANDT Obituary
ANKENBRANDT RAYMOND E. "RAY"

Age 85 of Monroeville, passed away on Sunday, July 28, 2019. Beloved husband of 55 years to Judy (Coble) Ankenbrandt; loving father of Amy Jo Ankenbrandt and Jennifer (Partner Frank) Ankenbrandt-Oyler; adoring grandfather of Dale Joseph Ankenbrandt, and Nicholas and Amanda Oyler; father-in-law of Raymond Oyler, dear brother of eight surviving siblings, and uncle to numerous nieces and nephews. Ray proudly served in the Army, working with Security and Intelligence. He had a long and successful career as a supervisor with Boron Oil, later working as a driver and dispatcher for National Bus Company. Ray was a longtime member of St. Bernadette Parish and the Knights of Columbus. Friends will be received Thursday, August 1 from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m., with a blessing service at 7:30 p.m. at the JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC., 445 Beatty Road Monroeville, PA, (412) 856-4747. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's, Animal, or Autism . www.jobefuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 31, 2019
