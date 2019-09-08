|
BERARDELLI, SR. RAYMOND E.
Age 67, of Little River, SC, formerly of Pittsburgh, on Tuesday, September 3, 2019. Beloved father of Nicole, Raymond, Jr. (Jenna) and Daniel Berardelli; loving grandfather of Samantha Mazza; step-grandfather of Symeone Boyer; brother of Robert, Anthony and the late John Berardelli. Ray was a retired boilermaker and proud member of Local 154. Friends received 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Monday and Tuesday at BRUSCO-NAPIER FUNERAL SERVICE, LTD., 2201 Bensonia Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15216. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Teresa of Kolkata Parish, St. Catherine of Siena Church on Wednesday at 10 a.m. Burial to follow in Calvary Cemetery. Add a tribute: www.brusco-napierfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 8, 2019