James W. Shirley Funeral Home
176 Clay Pike
North Huntingdon, PA 15642
(724) 864-4200
RAYMOND E. DeMATT

RAYMOND E. DeMATT Obituary
DeMATT RAYMOND E.

Age 67, of North Versailles, died Friday, April 5, 2019. Raymond earned his Bachelor's Degree in Education from Slippery Rock University and received his nursing diploma from St. Francis Medical Center where he was a registered nurse. Husband of Kathryn Graver DeMatt; son, Bryan (Aleasha) DeMatt; sister, Barbara (James) Musko; brother-in-law, Allen (Cookie) Graver. JAMES W. SHIRLEY FUNERAL HOME, 176 Clay Pike, North Huntingdon, Monday 5-7 p.m. Service to follow at 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Salvation Army.


www.shirleyfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 7, 2019
