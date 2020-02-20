Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
George Irvin Green Funeral Home, Inc.
3511 Main Street
Munhall, PA 15120
(412) 461-6394
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
George Irvin Green Funeral Home, Inc.
3511 Main Street
Munhall, PA 15120
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
George Irvin Green Funeral Home, Inc.
3511 Main Street
Munhall, PA 15120
Service
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
11:00 AM
George Irvin Green Funeral Home, Inc.
3511 Main Street
Munhall, PA 15120
RAYMOND E. KULPA


1928 - 2020
RAYMOND E. KULPA Obituary
KULPA RAYMOND E.

On February 17, 2020, age 91, of Dravosburg. Beloved husband of the late Dorothy (Bobik) Kulpa; loving father of Rebecca Kulpa Kancso, Raymond Kulpa, Jr. and the late Bonnie Kulpa Landman and Kathleen Kulpa Smith; father-in-law of Debbie Kulpa; grandfather of seven; great-grandfather of 15; and great-great-grandfather of one; survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. Raymond graduated from Homestead High School, member of the Steel Workers Chorus and lifelong social member of the Homeville VFC #1. Friends received on Thursday from 1-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the GEORGE IRVIN GREEN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3511 Main St., Munhall 412-461-6394 where a Blessing Service will be held on Friday at 11 a.m.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 20, 2020
