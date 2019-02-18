Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Beinhauer-Fryer Funeral & Cremation Service
430 Washington Avenue
Bridgeville, PA 15017
412-221-3800
RAYMOND E. O'KORN

RAYMOND E. O'KORN Obituary
O'KORN RAYMOND E.

Age 85 of Bridgeville, on Saturday, February 16, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Bonnie O'Korn; father of Carolyn (Louis) Matyuf, Raymond (Carol) O'Korn II, Deborah (Jeff) Putorti, Darla O'Korn-Tsupros, Marci (Michael) Babka, Rodney (Amanda) O'Korn and the late Robert "Robbie" O'Korn; brother of Nancy Smelko and the late August, Frank, Marge, Mary, Kay, Anna Mae and Christina; also survived by 13 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by one grandson. Ray was a member of Carpenter's Union Local #142 for 65 years working most of those years as supervisor with John Deklewa and Sons. Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUER-FRYER. Family and friends welcome at 430 Washington Ave., Bridgeville, 412-221-3300 Wednesday, 1-4 p.m., where a Blessing Service will be held at 4 p.m. Inurnment private. Family suggests memorial contributions to the support.woundedwarriorproject.org. Please view or add tributes at:


www.beinhauer.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 18, 2019
