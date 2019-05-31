ORTSEY RAYMOND E.

Age 78, longtime resident of Bethel Park, PA, passed away on May 29, 2019. Born to Emil and Anna (Youravich) Ortsey in Youngstown, OH on July 19, 1940, Raymond attended Woodrow Wilson High School and Youngstown State University. He worked as a metallurgical engineer for General Electric in Coshocton, OH, U.S. Steel in Youngstown and Pittsburgh, and General Motors in Kalamazoo, MI and Pittsburgh. He is survived by his wife of almost 50 years, Judith (Rubenstahl); three sons, Craig (Suzanne) of Fort Wayne, IN, Neal of Saginaw, MI and Scott (Carrie) of Marshall Township, PA; along with two granddaughters, Eleanor and Caroline. Raymond enjoyed classic films, especially Westerns; high school sports, particularly Ohio basketball; crossword puzzles; and corny one-liners. Above all else, Raymond put his children and grandchildren first. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Parkinson Foundation of Western Pennsylvania or the Youngstown State University Foundation. Visitation will be held on Saturday, June 1 at 10:30 a.m. at BEINHAUERS, 2828 Washington Rd., McMurray 724-941-3211, followed by a chapel service at 11:30 a.m. with reception afterward. Please add or view tributes at www.beinhauer.com