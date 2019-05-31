Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Beinhauer Family Funeral Homes
2828 Washington Road
McMurray, PA 15317
724-941-3211
Resources
More Obituaries for RAYMOND ORTSEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RAYMOND E. ORTSEY

Obituary Condolences Flowers

RAYMOND E. ORTSEY Obituary
ORTSEY RAYMOND E.

Age 78, longtime resident of Bethel Park, PA, passed away on May 29, 2019. Born to Emil and Anna (Youravich) Ortsey in Youngstown, OH on July 19, 1940, Raymond attended Woodrow Wilson High School and Youngstown State University. He worked as a metallurgical engineer for General Electric in Coshocton, OH, U.S. Steel in Youngstown and Pittsburgh, and General Motors in Kalamazoo, MI and Pittsburgh. He is survived by his wife of almost 50 years, Judith (Rubenstahl); three sons, Craig (Suzanne) of Fort Wayne, IN, Neal of Saginaw, MI and Scott (Carrie) of Marshall Township, PA; along with two granddaughters, Eleanor and Caroline. Raymond enjoyed classic films, especially Westerns; high school sports, particularly Ohio basketball; crossword puzzles; and corny one-liners. Above all else, Raymond put his children and grandchildren first. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Parkinson Foundation of Western Pennsylvania or the Youngstown State University Foundation. Visitation will be held on Saturday, June 1 at 10:30 a.m. at BEINHAUERS, 2828 Washington Rd., McMurray 724-941-3211, followed by a chapel service at 11:30 a.m. with reception afterward. Please add or view tributes at www.beinhauer.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Beinhauer Family Funeral Homes
Download Now