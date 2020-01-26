|
PATTERSON PASTOR RAYMOND E.
Age 89, of Delmont (formerly of Oakmont) passed away peacefully at his residence with family by his side on Thursday, January 23, 2020. Son of the late Charles and Margaret (Confer) Patterson. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Gloria L. Patterson who passed away in 2004. Husband for 15 years of Dorothy "Dottie" Patterson. Beloved father of Mark (CruzMary) Patterson of Verona, Cathy (the late Pastor Greg) Blythe of Tarentum, Laurie (Gunner) Saxon of Oakmont, Lise (Amos) Stoltzfus of Holtwood, PA, Daniel (Laurie) Patterson of Oakmont, Thomas (Anissa) Kane of Sacramento, CA, and Darlene Elizabeth (Michael) Gallagher of Sharpsburg, PA. Grandfather of 21 and great-grandfather of 11. Brother of Elaine (the late William) Davis of Westmoreland County, Gary (Phyllis) Patterson of Irwin, Linda (David) Joseph of Latrobe, Cheryl (the late George) Lenhart of Butler, and the late Russell (Helen) Patterson, and Edward Patterson. Brother-in-law of Jean Patterson. Pastor Ray was saved at the age of 18 and then attended Bob Jones University in Greenville, South Carolina. He served at Beulah Baptist Church in West Elizabeth before coming to Oakmont in 1963 to pastor Oakmont Baptist Church. He then was the founder and Pastor at Dayspring Christian Center and Dayspring Bible Training Center in Tarentum, and also was the founder of Cheswick Christian Academy. After retirement, he was a consulting Pastor Emeritus at Grace Life Church in Monroeville, and enjoyed becoming an artist. Ray was a missionary to 52 different countries, and an author of several books. The family held a private viewing and burial. A Celebration of Life at Grace Life Church, 4761 William Penn Highway, Monroeville, PA 15146 will be held on Saturday, February, 1, 2020 at 12 Noon. Memorial contributions may be made in his name to Grace Life Church Arrangements entrusted to BURKET-TRUBY FUNERAL HOME CREMATION & ALTERNATIVE SERVICES, INC. Oakmont.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 26, 2020