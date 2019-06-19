WEIR RAYMOND E.

Age 88, of Ford City (formerly of Penn Hills) passed away peacefully on Father's Day, June 16, 2019 at his home. He was born on September 5, 1930 to the late William G. and Katherine (Hobrat) Weir. He began playing the violin at the age of three and continued a lifelong interest in music. Ray was a 1948 graduate of Penn Hills High School where he was a member of the marching band, dance band, jazz band, and orchestra. He enlisted in the US Navy in 1951 serving during The Korea War aboard the USS Kearsarge, where he was a member of the Navy band during his four years of service. He married his high school sweetheart, Agnes C. (Strauss) Weir on September 15, 1951 in Pittsburgh. They then relocated to Bremerton, Washington and later San Diego, CA during his years of service. After serving in the Navy from 1951-1955, he performed saxophone, clarinet, and vocals with local bands, entertaining admiring crowds at weddings, clubs, and family picnics. Beloved husband for 68 years of Agnes (Strauss) Weir; loving father of Deborah Weir, Marjorie (Donald) Antonace, David (Paula) Weir, William (Sally) Weir, Thomas Weir, Joseph (Julie) Weir, Mary (Michael) Kaplan, Patricia (Andrew) Murtagh, and the late Raymond E. Weir, Jr.; grandfather of 18 and great-grandfather of four. In addition to his parents and son, he was also predeceased by three brothers, one sister, and one grandson, the late Josheua Weir. Friends and relatives are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial Friday, June 21, 2019, 10 a.m. St. Irenaeus Catholic Church, 387 Maryland Ave. Oakmont. Light refreshments will be served in the church hall immediately following. A private graveside service will be held for the immediate family at Oakland Cemetery in Indiana, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to FreedomsNeverFree.com/ 940 Layne Dr., Lancaster, OH 43130. Arrangements by BURKET-TRUBY FUNERAL HOME CREMATION & ALTERNATIVE SERVICES INC., Oakmont.