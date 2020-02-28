|
|
ZEMAITIS RAYMOND E.
Age 85, of Monroeville, on February 24, 2020. Beloved husband of Bernie (Panian) Zemaitis; loving father of Mark Zemaitis (wife Kathy); son of the late Edward and Helen (Zapotosky) Zemaitis. Also survived by sister, Betty Lou Durante (husband Joe), and special family friend, Casey Johnson. Family and friends will be received at the JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC. (MONROEVILLE/PLUM CHAPEL) 445 Beatty Road, Monroeville (412-856-4747), on Friday, February 28 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., where a funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, February 29.
www.jobefuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 28, 2020