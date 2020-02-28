Home

Jobe Funeral Home-Monroeville
445 Beatty Road
Monroeville, PA 15146
(412) 856-4747
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
11:00 AM
RAYMOND E. ZEMAITIS


1934 - 2020
RAYMOND E. ZEMAITIS
ZEMAITIS RAYMOND E.

Age 85, of Monroeville, on February 24, 2020. Beloved husband of Bernie (Panian) Zemaitis; loving father of Mark Zemaitis (wife Kathy); son of the late Edward and Helen (Zapotosky) Zemaitis. Also survived by sister, Betty Lou Durante (husband Joe), and special family friend, Casey Johnson. Family and friends will be received at the JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC. (MONROEVILLE/PLUM CHAPEL) 445 Beatty Road, Monroeville (412-856-4747), on Friday, February 28 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., where a funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, February 29. 


Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 28, 2020
