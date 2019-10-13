Home

D`Alessandro Funeral Home
4522 Butler St.
Pittsburgh, PA 15201
412-682-6500
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
2:00 PM
Unitarian Universalist Church of the North Hills
2359 W. Ingomar Rd
Pittsburgh, PA
Age 87, of Aleppo Township, on October 11, 2019. Beloved husband of Irene J. Dinning and the late Nancy Johnston; loving father of David Johnston, Daniel (Rebecca) Johnston, Steven Johnston, Carolyn (Darin) Friend, David Chenzoff, Catherine (Tony) Shivers, David (Bonnie) Cohen, Mindie (Jim Faulkner) Cohen, and Laura (Joe Winston) Cohen; grandfather of 13 and great-grandfather of one; brother of Mildred "Millie" Becker, Harold "Butch" Johnston and the late Thomas "Tim" Johnston, Gladys Malay, and Katherine "Kay" Santa; son of Thomas Johnston and Gladys Busha. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 16, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Unitarian Universalist Church of the North Hills, 2359 W. Ingomar Rd., Pittsburgh, PA 15237. In lieu of flowers, please make all memorial contributions to . Professional services trusted to D'ALESSANDRO FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY LTD., Lawrenceville. www.dalessandroltd.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 13, 2019
