JOHNSTON RAYMOND EDWARD
Age 87, of Aleppo Township, on October 11, 2019. Beloved husband of Irene J. Dinning and the late Nancy Johnston; loving father of David Johnston, Daniel (Rebecca) Johnston, Steven Johnston, Carolyn (Darin) Friend, David Chenzoff, Catherine (Tony) Shivers, David (Bonnie) Cohen, Mindie (Jim Faulkner) Cohen, and Laura (Joe Winston) Cohen; grandfather of 13 and great-grandfather of one; brother of Mildred "Millie" Becker, Harold "Butch" Johnston and the late Thomas "Tim" Johnston, Gladys Malay, and Katherine "Kay" Santa; son of Thomas Johnston and Gladys Busha. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 16, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Unitarian Universalist Church of the North Hills, 2359 W. Ingomar Rd., Pittsburgh, PA 15237. In lieu of flowers, please make all memorial contributions to . Professional services trusted to D'ALESSANDRO FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY LTD., Lawrenceville. www.dalessandroltd.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 13, 2019